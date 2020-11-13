U.S. bankruptcy watchdog questions Valaris executive bonus plan

Offshore driller Valaris Plc is facing pushback from the federal government’s bankruptcy watchdog to its proposed bonus plan, which could result in payments of up to $11 million to 12 top executives.

The U.S. Trustee’s office said in papers filed Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas that the company, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, has not shown that the performance targets the executives would have to meet to receive incentive bonuses are sufficiently difficult. The bonus motion comes a few months into the London-based driller’s Chapter 11 case, which it filed in the aftermath of a rig accident and falling oil prices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Us3M8a (Reporting by Maria Chutchian)