Valaris denounces lender efforts to submit alternative restructuring plan

Offshore driller Valaris has defended its request to maintain control of its bankruptcy proceeding against opposition from certain lenders, who the company says are trying to secure a larger payout than it is owed.

In court papers filed on Thursday, Valaris, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur to reject the lenders’ contention that the London-based driller has strong-armed creditors into backing its restructuring proposal. The dispute arises as Valaris requests an additional four months of its exclusive period to file a Chapter 11 plan without the threat of creditors making competing proposals, which Isgur will consider during a virtual hearing on Jan. 11.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3blLyi1