Valaris scores executive bonus approval in bankruptcy court

By Maria Chutchian

Offshore driller Valaris obtained court approval to pay executive bonuses even as the judge overseeing its bankruptcy indicated that the federal government’s opposition to those payouts could have merit.

During a telephonic and video hearing on Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston signed off on the key employee incentive plan, which offers 12 top executives a total of $3.6 million to $11 million, depending on their ability to meet certain goals. London-based Valaris filed for bankruptcy in August in the aftermath of a rig accident and falling oil prices.

