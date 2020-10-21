Valaris seeks up to $11 million in bonuses for 12 top execs

Offshore driller Valaris Plc is seeking bankruptcy court approval to pay up to $11 million in bonuses for 12 top executives as it works to effect a restructuring of its $7 billion debt structure.

The London-based company, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, filed its motion for the incentive plan on Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, where it filed for Chapter 11 protection in August following a rig accident and falling oil prices.

