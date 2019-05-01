Bankrupt energy producer Vanguard says has notched restructuring deal

Energy producer Vanguard Natural Resources Inc said in filings on Tuesday it has reached a restructuring deal to eliminate $532 million of its debt with a large share of its lenders and that it aims to have a plan to exit bankruptcy approved in July.

Vanguard in its filings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston said the agreement, which includes exchanging debt for equity, has broad support from three groups of lenders. The company aims to wrap up its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in as many years within a few weeks.

