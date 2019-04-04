Vanguard Natural Resources gets court OK for $130 mln loan package in second bankruptcy

Energy producer Vanguard Natural Resources Inc won court approval on Wednesday to borrow up to $65 million in a new loan for its operating expenses on the heels of seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years.

Judge David Jones of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston authorized the debtor-in-possession loan package arranged by Citibank NA in a deal that also provides another $65 million, subject to further final approval, to refinance existing loans.

