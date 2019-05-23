Vanguard's Ch. 11 plan disclosures inadequate says U.S. trustee

The U.S. trustee on Wednesday panned disclosures by Vanguard Natural Resources Inc of its plan for emerging from its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in as many years, saying the energy producer’s disclosures do not shed light on how a potential management incentive plan may work.

The government’s bankruptcy watchdog in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston said Vanguard’s so-called disclosure statement lacks adequate information on the incentive plan, including on measures for assessing the job performance of those eligible for it.

