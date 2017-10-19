FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beverly Hills pans bankrupt Venoco's plan to abandon pipeline
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 2 days ago

Beverly Hills pans bankrupt Venoco's plan to abandon pipeline

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday said bankrupt oil producer Venoco Inc’s plan to abandon a pipeline in the affluent city is another example of the company trying to avoid obligations to clean up after itself.

Beverly Hills, joined by its school district, called for an order rejecting the plan, arguing in court papers that Venoco “cannot use the Bankruptcy Code to continually skirt their environmental obligations.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hQwAUa

