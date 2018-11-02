California raises prospect of $19 mln claim in Venoco bankruptcy

A California regulator may pursue a $19.2 million claim against Venoco LLC over costs it says it incurred maintaining an oil processing facility that serviced an offshore platform abandoned by the bankrupt energy producer.

The California State Lands Commission in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said whether or not it files an administrative expense claim will depend on actions taken by Venoco’s liquidation trustee, who last month filed an adversary proceeding complaint against the state of California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EZhjPx