California says not liable for damages sought by Venoco trustee

California’s attorney general is seeking a court order to dismiss a demand by the trustee of Venoco LLC for inverse condemnation damages after a state regulator stopped paying rent to operate one of the bankrupt energy producer’s oil and gas processing facilities.

Venoco liquidation trustee Eugene Davis demanded the damages from California last month after the state refused to pay rent despite continuing to use Venoco’s Ellwood Onshore Facility near Santa Barbara.

