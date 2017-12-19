Energy producer Venoco selling emissions credits as it winds down

Oil producer Venoco LLC is seeking a court order allowing it to sell emissions credits to the Regents of the University of California as part of its push to sell assets and wind down its second bankruptcy.

In court papers filed on Monday, Venoco argued for a order giving it the green light for the transaction, in which the university system would buy the company’s credits under a Santa Barbara County program for 3.126 tons of nitrogen oxide emissions and credits for 0.36 tons of emissions for reactive organic compounds.

