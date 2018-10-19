FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 3:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Energy producer Venoco's trustee says California ripping off creditors

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie The trustee winding down bankrupt energy producer Venoco LLC has sued the state of California over what he claims was an illegal taking of one of the company’s oil processing facilities.

In an adversary proceeding complaint filed on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Venoco liquidation trustee Eugene Davis demanded inverse condemnation damages from California for refusing to pay rent despite continuing to use the company’s Ellwood Onshore Facility near Santa Barbara.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CRpjjR

