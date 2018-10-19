Energy producer Venoco's trustee says California ripping off creditors

By Jim Christie The trustee winding down bankrupt energy producer Venoco LLC has sued the state of California over what he claims was an illegal taking of one of the company’s oil processing facilities.

In an adversary proceeding complaint filed on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Venoco liquidation trustee Eugene Davis demanded inverse condemnation damages from California for refusing to pay rent despite continuing to use the company’s Ellwood Onshore Facility near Santa Barbara.

