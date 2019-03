Venoco LLC’s liquidation trustee on Tuesday sought a court order giving him until late September to object to claims, saying he needs time to focus instead on the energy producer’s lawsuits against California and Plains Pipeline LP.

The trustee, Eugene Davis, in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware asked for a 180-day extension to Sept. 26 to file objections to claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Cx72X2