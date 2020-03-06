IN BRIEF: VidAngel proposes 14-year payoff plan for studios’ $62 mln verdict

VidAngel Inc, the sanitized-movie streaming service that lost a copyright-infringement suit by Disney Enterprises, Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox Film Corp and other studios last September, on Thursday proposed to pay the $62.4 million verdict over a 14-year period - unless the amount is reduced or overturned on appeal.

The proposal came in a disclosure statement and reorganization plan filed by VidAngel’s trustee in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Utah, where the Provo-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection in October 2017.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IwiVPv