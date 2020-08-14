Virginia, an early adopter of rent relief for retailers, is bankruptcy’s latest hot spot

As retailers continue to file for Chapter 11 in droves, the Virginia court where many of them are seeking relief is joining the ranks of the most popular jurisdictions for large business bankruptcies, alongside New York, Delaware and Houston.

The Richmond branch of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has become a hot spot for financially strapped retailers, including J. Crew, Lord & Taylor, Ann Taylor’s parent company, Ascena Retail Group, and Pier 1 Imports. The sudden uptick may be due in part to an April ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens in that case that permitted Pier 1 to put rent payments on hold, restructuring experts say.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iKT3zN