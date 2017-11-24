Bankrupt Vitamin World closing more than 100 stores, preparing auction

Bankrupt Vitamin World on Tuesday won court approval for its plans to shutter more than 100 stores and put the rest of its business up for sale this holiday shopping season.

The seller of vitamins and nutritional supplements had 334 retail locations and more than $43 million in debt when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September with hopes of reorganizing after suffering in a struggling market for retail chains.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iMthi2