Vitamin World Inc received initial court approval on Friday to borrow up to $25 million it said it urgently needs to cover its day-to-day expenses while it works on restructuring in bankruptcy.

The order signed by Judge Kevin Carey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware came a day after he heard arguments from Vitamin World for its opening motions in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy it filed on Sept. 11.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f0nGCr