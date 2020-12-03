On second try, Vivus nets reorganization plan approval

Pharmaceutical company Vivus on Thursday obtained approval of its reorganization plan, nearly three months after the judge overseeing its bankruptcy rejected an earlier version.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, signed off on the plan, whereby the company, represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges, would be taken over by a unit of Icahn Enterprises. The plan includes a settlement with an official equity committee, represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, which was appointed after Silverstein questioned the company’s estimated enterprise valuation incorporated in the initial version of the plan in September.

