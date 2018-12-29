11th Circuit affirms bankruptcy court in Coal Act payments dispute

A coal company reorganizing or liquidating in the course of a bankruptcy proceeding may cease paying for federally mandated retiree health benefits, a U.S. Circuit Court panel held on Thursday.

The panel of 11th Circuit Court judges unanimously held a bankruptcy judge did not err in allowing coal producer Walter Energy to stop paying premiums required by the Coal Industry Retiree Health Benefit Act of 1992, better known as the Coal Act.

