Golf club maker Warrior Custom Golf succumbs to Ch. 11 bankruptcy

The maker of Warrior Custom Golf clubs sought bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, saying it and its affiliated golf course business had suffered from a “marked decline” in the sport’s popularity.

In a Chapter 11 petition filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Laredo, Texas, the chief restructuring officer for Warrior Custom Golf, Warrior Acquisitions LLC and Westwind Manor Resort Association Inc said a “lack of management depth and professional support” also contributed to their difficulties.

