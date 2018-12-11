Waypoint advances $650 million bankrupt sale to Macquarie unit

The helicopter leasing company whose investors include billionaires George Soros and Michael Dell on Monday sought bankruptcy court approval for its procedures for its planned $650 million sale to a unit of Australian financial services Macquarie Group.

Waypoint Leasing Holdings Ltd in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said the bid it received from Macquarie Rotorcraft Leasing Holdings Ltd after a four-month marketing campaigns is its best available option for maximizing value for stakeholders and averting a potential piecemeal liquidation.

