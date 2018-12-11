Westlaw News
December 11, 2018 / 12:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Waypoint advances $650 million bankrupt sale to Macquarie unit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The helicopter leasing company whose investors include billionaires George Soros and Michael Dell on Monday sought bankruptcy court approval for its procedures for its planned $650 million sale to a unit of Australian financial services Macquarie Group.

Waypoint Leasing Holdings Ltd in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said the bid it received from Macquarie Rotorcraft Leasing Holdings Ltd after a four-month marketing campaigns is its best available option for maximizing value for stakeholders and averting a potential piecemeal liquidation.

