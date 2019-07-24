Westlaw News
July 24, 2019 / 12:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Facing nominal recovery, Weatherford shareholders rally for equity committee

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Major shareholders of Weatherford International PLC have urged the judge overseeing the oilfield services giant’s bankruptcy to take the rare step of appointing a committee for them so they may investigate the company’s finances.

In a Monday filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston by their lawyers at Proskauer Rose, the shareholders said they urgently need an equity committee because they are the only creditors with a stake in delving into “unreliable” financial projections made by the company in recent months.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Y2HDkX

