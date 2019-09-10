Weatherford tweaks Ch. 11 plan with $400 mln cut for notes

Weatherford International PLC on Tuesday filed a proposed order for approving a revised reorganization plan that reduces the amount of debt the oilfield services giant will issue to help it emerge from bankruptcy by $400 million.

In papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, Weatherford said it now aims to issue $2.1 billion in new unsecured notes rather than $2.5 billion in debt as it had initially planned.

