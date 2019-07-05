Weatherford's plan for fast Ch. 11 reorganization clears first hurdle

Oilfield services giant Weatherford International PLC won conditional court approval on Tuesday for its disclosures of its plan for reorganizing in bankruptcy, which focuses on slashing its nearly $8.4 billion in debt to $2.5 billion in one of the energy industry’s biggest Chapter 11 cases in years.

Struggling with lower demand amid weak oil and natural gas prices, the Swiss multinational filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston. Holders of about 79% of its unsecured notes, who are represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, are backing its plan to shed most of its debt and reorganize quickly.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32cGWUo