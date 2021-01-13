'Silver Linings' team takes on Weinstein bankruptcy ruling in appeals court

Lawyers for the stars and producers of the 2012 film “Silver Linings Playbook” on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to find the company that purchased The Weinstein Company’s assets out of bankruptcy must honor prior compensation obligations.

The case is one of many in which film and television talent are looking to collect on payments owed under contracts with The Weinstein Company before it filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Though stars like Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro are involved in the lawsuit, Wednesday’s arguments before the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals focused on the work-for-hire contract of “Silver Linings” producer Bruce Cohen.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2XCS3VM