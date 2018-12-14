Bank battles over loan for 'Waco' TV series in Weinstein Co bankruptcy

A Weinstein Co lender wants the private equity firm that bought the bankrupt film studio’s assets to pay back a $13.6 million loan before laying claim to the rights to “Waco,” a TV mini-series based on the 1993 standoff and shootout in Texas between federal agents and a religious sect.

Irvine, California-headquartered Opus Bank argued in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that Lantern Capital Partners should not be allowed to assume the rights to “Waco” without satisfying the loan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2S2CZwc