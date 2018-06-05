FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 11:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankruptcy judge lets class action against Weinstein Co proceed

Jim Christie

The judge overseeing the Weinstein Co bankruptcy on Tuesday agreed to lift the stay in the case to allow six women to press a class action seeking to hold the film studio to account for cofounder Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said at a hearing she did not believe lifting the stay would trigger a “race to the courthouse” to file similar complaints, as the studio had warned.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jho4Oj

