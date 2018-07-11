Bankruptcy judge puts sale of Weinstein Co on track to close

Contract disputes between some of Hollywood’s top talent and the Weinstein Co can be worked out later, a judge said on Wednesday, clearing the way for the sale of the bankrupt studio to close on Friday.

Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware at a hearing said parties with film, distribution and other contracts with the Weinstein Co could reserve for 120 days after closing their rights to object to any changed terms under the studio’s acquisition by private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners.

