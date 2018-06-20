Film stars accuse Weinstein Co of walking away from contracts

Julie Roberts, Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence are among more than two dozen Hollywood stars and entertainment companies who have accused the Weinstein Co and the buyer of the bankrupt film studio’s assets of walking away from contracts for recent films.

The celebrities want the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to prevent the Weinstein Co from transferring to its buyer the various rights, without the contracts, for films such as the 2015 boxing drama “Southpaw” and 2014 comedy “St. Vincent.”

