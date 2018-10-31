First Republic takes on bankrupt Weinstein Co over 'Polaroid' loan

First Republic is asking for a court order lifting the Weinstein Co’s bankruptcy stay on litigation so it can begin marketing or sue to enforce rights and other collateral on a loan it pledged to help the film studio produce the upcoming supernatural thriller “Polaroid.”

The bank in a filing on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said the Weinstein Co owes it roughly $5.4 million on the April 2017 credit agreement for the movie project. Its collateral includes copyrights for the project and about $1.1 million the studio paid First Republic as security.

