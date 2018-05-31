Hachette warns Weinstein Co of possible lawsuits over books agreement

Hachette Book Group Inc said on Wednesday it needs clarity regarding the fate of a publishing agreement with a unit of bankrupt film studio Weinstein Co or the two could become embroiled in lawsuits with authors, including actress Raquel Welch.

The unit of French publishing company Hachette Livre in a letter lodged in the Weinstein Co’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy docket said it is concerned about what the studio has planned for the contract.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sxPLrd