Israel’s largest bank is stepping into a fight between the Weinstein Co and JCPenney over royalties from a licensing deal to sell an apparel brand based on the “Project Runway” television show.

Bank Hapoalim BM in a filing on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware called for the bankrupt film studio to abandon the deal so it can try to get royalty payments from JCPenney.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TFurfM