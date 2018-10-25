JCPenney wants end to 'Project Runway' tie-up with Weinstein Co

Retailer JCPenney is seeking a court order to compel the Weinstein Co to reject their intellectual property tie-up based on the bankrupt film studio’s “Project Runway” television show.

JCPenney in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said their licensing agreement “no longer makes economic sense for either party,” noting the Weinstein Co has stopped producing television shows and no longer owns the intellectual property that gave rise to the agreement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qj9gmF