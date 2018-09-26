FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge grants Harvey Weinstein access to some Weinstein Co files

Jim Christie

The Weinstein Co will have to budget $100,000 to find files Harvey Weinstein says he needs to gauge his claims as a creditor, but he will have to bear additional costs for document searches, according to the judge overseeing the bankruptcy of the TV and film studio Weinstein cofounded.

Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court at a hearing on Tuesday imposed the $100,000 ceiling for document searches and limited them to projects in which the one-time Hollywood kingpin has a stake and are not among assets the Weinstein Co is transferring to Lantern Capital Management as part of its sale.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q9mcWU

