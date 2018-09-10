FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

'Mary Magdalene' producers push Weinstein Co on distribution contract

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The producers of the movie “Mary Magdalene” have asked for a court order compelling the Weinstein Co to repudiate its distribution deal for the biblical drama, saying the studio’s continued involvement threatens a planned U.S. holiday season release.

Water Productions Ltd and Cross City Films Ltd in a filing on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court said the Weinstein Co, which sought Chapter 11 protection in March, indicated a month ago it would shed the distribution deal for the movie.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Qk3hti

