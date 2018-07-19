Movie producer wins order lifting Weinstein Co's bankruptcy stay

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of the Weinstein Co on Thursday lifted its stay to allow movie producer Donald Borchers to resume his lawsuit against the film studio over rights to produce remakes of and spinoffs and sequels to his 1984 horror film “Children of the Corn.”

The order by Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware permits Borchers to proceed with his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

