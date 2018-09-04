Showdown looms for Weinstein Co over 'Peaky Blinders' contract dispute

(Reuters) -

Bankrupt film studio the Weinstein Co and its buyer will face production company Endemol Shine International Ltd in court on Wednesday to determine the fate of a distribution agreement for the British crime series “Peaky Blinders.”

Amsterdam-based Endemol Shine wants the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to lift the litigation stay in the Weinstein Co’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy so it can sue in the UK to officially terminate the studio’s exclusive U.S. distribution deal for the popular period gangster drama.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CbEGE9