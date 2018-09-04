FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 4, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Showdown looms for Weinstein Co over 'Peaky Blinders' contract dispute

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Bankrupt film studio the Weinstein Co and its buyer will face production company Endemol Shine International Ltd in court on Wednesday to determine the fate of a distribution agreement for the British crime series “Peaky Blinders.”

Amsterdam-based Endemol Shine wants the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to lift the litigation stay in the Weinstein Co’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy so it can sue in the UK to officially terminate the studio’s exclusive U.S. distribution deal for the popular period gangster drama.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CbEGE9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.