Tarantino presses Weinstein Co on 'Inglourious Basterds' contracts

Director Quentin Tarantino wants all contracts for his “Inglorious Basterds” with The Weinstein Co bundled by the bankrupt film studio, saying his copyrights to the movie are at risk if each agreement is left to stand on its own.

The 2009 war picture is one of four movies Tarantino worked with the Weinstein Co to bring to the big screen and the contracts for the projects are among thousands of agreements the studio is sorting through to decide which to assume or assign.

