FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 4, 2018 / 11:26 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Tarantino presses Weinstein Co on 'Inglourious Basterds' contracts

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Director Quentin Tarantino wants all contracts for his “Inglorious Basterds” with The Weinstein Co bundled by the bankrupt film studio, saying his copyrights to the movie are at risk if each agreement is left to stand on its own.

The 2009 war picture is one of four movies Tarantino worked with the Weinstein Co to bring to the big screen and the contracts for the projects are among thousands of agreements the studio is sorting through to decide which to assume or assign.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pAJwl3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.