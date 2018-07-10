FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018

Top Hollywood actors ask court to reject Weinstein Co new sale price, terms

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Actors Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Robert De Niro, George Clooney and Brad Pitt on Monday called for a court order rejecting the new, reduced sales price agreed upon for the Weinstein Co, arguing it should not be approved unless they are paid amounts they claim to be owed on contracts with the bankrupt film studio.

Weinstein Co is selling itself to private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners. The Hollywood A-listers argued that without a resolution to their contract disputes there was no justification for reducing the studio’s price, according to an objection they filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KKN6Gf

