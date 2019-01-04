Weinstein accusers seek to block release of studio emails in Ch. 11 case

Ten women suing Harvey Weinstein over his alleged sexual misconduct on Wednesday sought a court order blocking the release of some of his emails from the bankrupt film studio he co-founded, arguing the former mogul intends to use them to “publicly smear” his accusers.

The women in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware asked for 21 days to review emails they had exchanged with Weinstein and that the Weinstein Co has turned over to him to see if any should be designated as confidential.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R4wwV7