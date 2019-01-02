Weinstein Co and A&E reach deal in 'Project Runway' dispute

The Weinstein Co has settled a fight with A&E Television Networks LLC over the “Project Runway” television show, agreeing their distribution deal ended early this year in the wake of explosive allegations of sexual misconduct against the bankrupt film studio’s co-founder, Harvey Weinstein.

The Weinstein Co had produced “Project Runway,” which A&E, a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Communications, carried for 11 seasons until the Weinstein scandal broke last year.

