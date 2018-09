The Weinstein Co has asked a judge to reject a bid by cofounder Harvey Weinstein to retrieve files from the bankrupt TV and film studio that he says he needs to gauge his claims as a creditor and defend himself in criminal and civil cases over his alleged sexual misconduct.

The studio on Thursday filed its response in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to discovery requests made by Weinstein in August.

