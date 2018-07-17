Weinstein Co asks court to set higher fee cap for counsel Seyfarth Shaw

The Weinstein Co on Friday sought a bankruptcy court order approving new terms for employing Seyfarth Shaw LLC in expectation that a class-action stemming from cofounder Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct will add more work for the law firm and exceed its fee cap.

The Weinstein Co in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it wants Seyfarth Shaw to be its special litigation counsel so the firm may continue working on the class-action lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NXAQjD