Weinstein Co faces bid to move contract dispute to UK

Television production company Endemol Shine International Ltd is seeking to lift the Weinstein Co’s bankruptcy stay in order to sue the studio in the UK and officially terminate its U.S. distribution deal for the British crime series “Peaky Blinders.”

Amsterdam-based Endemol Shine in papers filed on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it needed to file a complaint in an English court to receive a determination on the status of its deal with the Weinstein Co.

