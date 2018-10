The Weinstein Co has agreed to settle a contract dispute with Netflix over the television series “Scream,” the bankrupt film studio’s chief restructuring officer said in court papers filed on Friday.

Terms of the deal with Netflix were not disclosed. Details were redacted from court papers, which only referenced a concern involving Viacom. Weinstein Co developed and produced "Scream" for Viacom's MTV network.