Weinstein Co seeks bankruptcy stay on 'casting couch' class action

As Harvey Weinstein prepared to appear in court to face charges of sex crimes, the film studio he founded called for a bankruptcy court order to block a class-action lawsuit seeking to hold The Weinstein Co to account for his alleged misconduct.

The studio in court papers on Thursday argued for an order to enforce its bankruptcy stay on litigation. Allowing the lawsuit to proceed could spur a “race to the courthouse” to file similar actions given the crush of allegations against its co-founder, according to the company.

