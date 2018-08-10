FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Weinstein Co settles with trustee for former video distributor

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt movie studio the Weinstein Co has reached a settlement with the trustee of a former home video distributor who sued in 2015 to recover $130 million in payments it claimed resulted from fraud.

In papers filed on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware urging swift approval of the deal, the Weinstein Co said the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee for the estate of Genius Products LLC will dismiss its lawsuit against the studio in exchange for a $2.5 million payment from insurer National Union Fire Insurance Co.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MF3aGN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
