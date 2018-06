Bankrupt film studio Weinstein Co is seeking court approval to cut its sales price by more than 7 percent to $287 million to settle disputes with its planned buyer, saying it needs to close its sale fast as it is nearly out of cash.

“Failure to close the sale would force the debtors into liquidation,” the studio said on Wednesday in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tMrb6w