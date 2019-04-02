Weinstein seeks court OK for insurer to pay Amityville Horror lawsuit costs

One-time Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein on Monday sought a bankruptcy court order to let an insurer for his former film studio pay for his legal costs arising from a copyright infringement lawsuit over the novel “The Amityville Horror.”

Weinstein in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware said the stay in the studio’s Chapter 11 case should be lifted so National Union Fire Insurance Co can reimburse his legal expenses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VaMnPR