Horror and fashion icons contest value of Weinstein Co contracts

The Weinstein Co came under fire on Monday from horror writer Stephen King and model Heidi Klum after the bankrupt Hollywood studio estimated they were owed nothing on their contracts.

Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins lawyer Kathleen Miller, who represents King and Klum, objected to the $0 cure amounts and argued the Weinstein Co must pay what it owes the pair. However, the exact amount owed is not clear because the studio has been withholding payments.

